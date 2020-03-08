-
Harold Varner III shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harold Varner III’s lengthy eagle putt at Arnold PalmerIn the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Harold Varner III sinks a 28-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole.
Harold Varner III hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 41st at 7 over; Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 4 under; and Harris English is in 4th at 3 under.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Varner III's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 215-yard par-3 green 14th, Varner III suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
Varner III hit his tee shot 279 yards to the fairway bunker on the 467-yard par-4 15th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Varner III to 4 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Varner III's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 over for the round.
