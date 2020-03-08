Patrick Rodgers hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 24th at 5 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 2 under; and Danny Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 4th at 1 under.

After a 273 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Rodgers's tee shot went 231 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rodgers hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Rodgers to 4 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 5 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 7 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 12th, Rodgers hit his 75 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Rodgers to 6 over for the round.

At the 370-yard par-4 13th, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Rodgers at 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Rodgers hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 4 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 5 over for the round.