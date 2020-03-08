  • Brooks Koepka shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Brooks Koepka gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Brooks Koepka gets up-and-down for birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Brooks Koepka gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.