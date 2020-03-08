-
Brooks Koepka shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 08, 2020
Highlights
Brooks Koepka gets up-and-down for birdie at Arnold PalmerIn the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Brooks Koepka gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Brooks Koepka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his round in 55th at 9 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 3 under.
At the 461-yard par-4 first, Koepka got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Koepka chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Koepka chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Koepka's 85 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.
