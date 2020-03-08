Tom Hoge hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 16th at 3 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 2nd at 2 under; and Sungjae Im and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 1 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Hoge's tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 3 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Hoge's his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 5 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 6 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 5 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 4 over for the round.

At the 370-yard par-4 13th, Hoge reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoge at 3 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 3 over for the round.