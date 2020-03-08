-
-
Beau Hossler putts himself to an even-par final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 08, 2020
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Beau Hossler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his round tied for 33rd at 5 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 5 under; Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Harris English is in 5th at 3 under.
Beau Hossler got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Beau Hossler to 1 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Hossler hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Hossler hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hossler to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.