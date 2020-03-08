  • Adam Long shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Adam Long drains a 23-foot putt to make eagle at the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Long sinks eagle putt at Arnold Palmer

    In the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Adam Long drains a 23-foot putt to make eagle at the par-5 16th hole.