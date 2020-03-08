Adam Long hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 33rd at 5 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even for the round.

Long hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Long chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Long at even for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Long chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to even-par for the round.