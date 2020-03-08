Lanto Griffin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 41st at 7 over; Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 4 under; and Harris English is in 4th at 3 under.

At the 461-yard par-4 first, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Griffin hit an approach shot from 228 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

Griffin hit his drive 312 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Fairway Bunker, setting himself up for a birdie on the 16th. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Griffin's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.