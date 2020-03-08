-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton nearly aces No. 7 at Arnold PalmerIn the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2020, Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tyrrell Hatton hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day in 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 2nd at 3 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 2 under.
At the 461-yard par-4 first, Hatton's tee shot went 293 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 130 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.
Hatton got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hatton's 131 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.
