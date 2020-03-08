-
-
Patrick Reed shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 08, 2020
-
Round Recaps
Tyrrell Hatton in front by two after 54 holes at Arnold PalmerIn the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tyrrell Hatton outlasted the competition and took the lead over Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy heading into Sunday.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Patrick Reed hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 17th at 3 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 5 under; Sungjae Im and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Harris English is in 4th at 3 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
At the 400-yard par-4 10th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Reed stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Reed's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.