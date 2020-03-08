In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Harris English hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day tied for 9th at 1 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 2nd at 3 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 2 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Harris English chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harris English to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, English's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

English got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 13th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 2 over for the round.

English's tee shot went 265 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 207 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th. This moved English to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, English hit his next to the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved English to 4 over for the round.