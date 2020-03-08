-
-
Joel Dahmen putts well in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 08, 2020
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his round tied for 5th at even par; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 2nd at 3 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 2 under.
On the par-4 10th, Joel Dahmen's 99 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to even-par for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.