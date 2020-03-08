-
Bud Cauley shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 08, 2020
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bud Cauley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 32nd at 6 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 4 under; and Marc Leishman is in 3rd at 2 under.
Cauley's tee shot went 250 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th. This moved Cauley to 1 over for the round.
