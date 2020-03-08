Byeong Hun An hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 57th at 11 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, Danny Lee, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved An to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 seventh green, An suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put An at 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, An went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved An to 4 over for the round.

An hit his tee shot 257 yards to the fairway bunker on the 438-yard par-4 11th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved An to 5 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 4 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 3 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, An's tee shot went 228 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

An got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving An to 5 over for the round.