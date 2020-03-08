-
-
Harry Higgs putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 final round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 08, 2020
-
Fantasy
Daily Fantasy preview for the Arnold Palmer InvitationalPat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard as players head to Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, FL.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Harry Higgs hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his round tied for 47th at 8 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 5 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 3 under.
Harry Higgs got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harry Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Higgs's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.