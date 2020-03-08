Keegan Bradley hit 3 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 48th at 8 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 5 under; Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Harris English is in 5th at 3 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Bradley's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Bradley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 4 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Bradley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Bradley chipped in his third shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 over for the round.