Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 58th at 11 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Danny Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Matsuyama's tee shot went 216 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Matsuyama's tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 29 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 5 over for the round.