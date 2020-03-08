In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 7 of 14 fairways and 3 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 43rd at 8 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 2nd at 3 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 2 under.

After a 265 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Kyoung-Hoon Lee chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kyoung-Hoon Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Lee's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Lee chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Lee hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 6 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 7 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 6 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 7 over for the round.