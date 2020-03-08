-
-
Kyoung-Hoon putts well but delivers a 7-over 79 final round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 08, 2020
-
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee gets up-and-down for birdie at Arnold PalmerIn the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kyoung-Hoon Lee gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 7 of 14 fairways and 3 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 43rd at 8 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 2nd at 3 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 2 under.
After a 265 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Kyoung-Hoon Lee chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kyoung-Hoon Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Lee's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Lee chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Lee hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 6 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 7 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 6 over for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 7 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.