Troy Merritt hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 25th at 5 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 4 under; and Marc Leishman is in 3rd at 2 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Merritt had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to even for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Merritt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 17th, Merritt hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.