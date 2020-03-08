Kevin Chappell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 53rd at 10 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 5 under; Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Harris English is in 5th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Chappell's tee shot went 230 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 sixth, Chappell hit his 88 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Chappell to even for the round.

Chappell hit his tee shot 278 yards to the fairway bunker on the 400-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 438-yard par-4 11th, Chappell went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.

Chappell tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Chappell to 5 over for the round.