In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Xinjun Zhang hit 3 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 52nd at 10 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 5 under; Sungjae Im and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Harris English and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Zhang at 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Zhang chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zhang to even-par for the round.

Zhang got a double bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Zhang to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Zhang's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 4 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 15th, Zhang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zhang to 5 over for the round.

At the 511-yard par-5 16th, Zhang got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Zhang to 5 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Zhang's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.