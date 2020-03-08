-
6-over 78 by Xinjun Zhang in final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Tyrrell Hatton in front by two after 54 holes at Arnold PalmerIn the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tyrrell Hatton outlasted the competition and took the lead over Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy heading into Sunday.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Xinjun Zhang hit 3 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 52nd at 10 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 5 under; Sungjae Im and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Harris English and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Zhang at 1 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Zhang chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zhang to even-par for the round.
Zhang got a double bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Zhang to 2 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Zhang's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 4 over for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 15th, Zhang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zhang to 5 over for the round.
At the 511-yard par-5 16th, Zhang got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Zhang to 5 over for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Zhang's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
