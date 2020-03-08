In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Danny Willett hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 21st at 4 over; Sungjae Im and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 3rd at 3 under; and Rory McIlroy and Harris English are tied for 4th at 2 under.

Willett's tee shot went 280 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Willett's tee shot went 215 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Willett got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Willett to 3 over for the round.

Willett hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 10th. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Willett hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 17th, Willett hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.