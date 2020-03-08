In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 18th at 4 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 4 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 2 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Fowler got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Fowler's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Fowler's 112 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Fowler got to the green in 3 and sunk 70-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

Fowler hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Fowler hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fowler at 1 over for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.