  • Jason Kokrak shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jason Kokrak lands his 255-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-5 4th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
    Highlights

    Jason Kokrak’s impressive second leads to eagle at Arnold Palmer

    In the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jason Kokrak lands his 255-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-5 4th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.