Jason Kokrak hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 18th at 4 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 4 under; and Marc Leishman is in 3rd at 2 under.

At the 231-yard par-3 second, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Kokrak had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Kokrak's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 11th, Kokrak chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Kokrak hit his next shot to the green and three putted for a bogey on par-5 12th. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.