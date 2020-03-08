  • Brendon Todd shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2020, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Brendon Todd's bunker saving birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2020, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.