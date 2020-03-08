-
Brendon Todd shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brendon Todd's bunker saving birdie at Arnold PalmerIn the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2020, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Brendon Todd hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 18th at 4 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 4 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 2 under.
After a 254 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Todd chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.
Todd got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Todd's 137 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.
On the 370-yard par-4 13th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.
