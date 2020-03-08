  • Dylan Frittelli shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Dylan Frittelli sinks a 36-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
