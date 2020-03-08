In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 19th at 4 over; Sungjae Im and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 3rd at 2 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 1 under.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 second, Frittelli hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Frittelli hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved Frittelli to 4 over for the round.

Frittelli missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.