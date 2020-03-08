-
Danny Lee shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Danny Lee over a tree, Homa only player under par, Hatton holds leadIn The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where Danny Lee took the lead with an incredible birdie over a tree, Max Homa was the only player to shoot under par on a tough Moving Day and Tyrrell Hatton remained the only man on top.
Danny Lee hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at even for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 5th at even par; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 2nd at 3 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 2 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Lee's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.
At the 370-yard par-4 13th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.
