Scott Brown hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 59th at 11 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Danny Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Brown chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to even for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Brown chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 3 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Brown chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Brown's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 3 over for the round.