Billy Horschel shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Billy Horschel sinks birdie putt from off the green at Arnold PalmerIn the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Billy Horschel drains a 23-foot putt from off the green to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Billy Horschel hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 45th at 7 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, Danny Lee, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 3 under.
Horschel got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Horschel's tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Horschel's 145 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Horschel hit an approach shot from 70 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.
Horschel missed the green on his first shot on the 221-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Horschel to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Horschel had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.
