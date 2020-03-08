In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Billy Horschel hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 45th at 7 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, Danny Lee, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Horschel got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Horschel's tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Horschel's 145 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Horschel hit an approach shot from 70 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

Horschel missed the green on his first shot on the 221-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Horschel had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.