Sam Saunders hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Saunders finished his round tied for 63rd at 12 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Saunders's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the left intermediate rough, his third shot went 26 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Saunders had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Saunders to 3 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Saunders hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Saunders to 2 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 11th, Saunders got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Saunders to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Saunders had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Saunders to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Saunders hit his 159 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Saunders to 3 over for the round.