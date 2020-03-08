In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rory McIlroy hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 5th at even par; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 2nd at 3 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 2 under.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, McIlroy hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, McIlroy went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.

At the 555-yard par-5 sixth, McIlroy's tee shot went 345 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 168 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 91 yards to the intermediate rough, his fourth shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he two putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, McIlroy hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved McIlroy to 4 over for the round.