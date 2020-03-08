  • Sung Kang shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sung Kang sinks a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Sung Kang’s birdie putt on No. 13 at Arnold Palmer

