In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sung Kang hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 9th at 1 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 2nd at 3 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 2 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fourth, Kang hit his 93 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Kang chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.

Kang hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to even for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Kang's tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.