In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rob Oppenheim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 25 over for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round in 69th at 25 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Oppenheim got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

Oppenheim tee shot went 208 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Oppenheim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 3 over for the round.

Oppenheim got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 4 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oppenheim to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Oppenheim hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Oppenheim to 6 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Oppenheim's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.