-
-
Scott Harrington shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 08, 2020
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Scott Harrington hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 50th at 9 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 5 under; Sungjae Im and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Harris English is in 4th at 3 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harrington hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harrington hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.
Harrington tee shot went 212 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 31 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Harrington to 5 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.