  • Marc Leishman shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Marc Leishman hits his 206-yard approach shot on the par-4 9th hole to 13 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Marc Leishman’s 206-yard bunker shot sets up birdie putt at Arnold Palmer

    In the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Marc Leishman hits his 206-yard approach shot on the par-4 9th hole to 13 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.