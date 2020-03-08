In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Marc Leishman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day in 2nd at 3 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 4 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 2 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Leishman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Leishman hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 sixth. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Leishman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Leishman to 3 over for the round.

Leishman hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Leishman chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Leishman at 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Leishman's tee shot went 216 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.