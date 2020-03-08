-
Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Ryan Moore in the final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Moore’s 26-foot birdie putt at Arnold PalmerIn the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Ryan Moore sinks a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Ryan Moore hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Moore finished his round tied for 57th at 10 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 3 under.
At the par-5 12th, Ryan Moore chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryan Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Moore's 154 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
At the 511-yard par-5 16th, Moore got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Moore to 2 under for the round.
