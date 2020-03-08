Matt Jones hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 47th at 9 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 2nd at 3 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 2 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Jones chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.

Jones missed the green on his first shot on the 199-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Jones got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Jones to 3 over for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Jones hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Jones to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 14th, Jones missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Jones to 5 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Jones to 6 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jones to 9 over for the round.