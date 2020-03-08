In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rod Perry hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perry finished his round tied for 62nd at 12 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Danny Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Rod Perry got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rod Perry to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Perry's tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Perry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perry to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Perry got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Perry to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Perry's tee shot went 167 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 37 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Perry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perry to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Perry's 138 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perry to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Perry hit an approach shot from 193 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perry to 4 over for the round.