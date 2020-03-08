In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jimmy Walker hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 34th at 5 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Danny Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Walker's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Walker reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Walker at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Walker's 97 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

Walker hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Walker's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Walker had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Walker hit his next to the primary rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.