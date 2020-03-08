  • Jimmy Walker shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jimmy Walker lands his 127-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Jimmy Walker’s approach to 4 feet leads to birdie at Arnold Palmer

