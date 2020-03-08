In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Graeme McDowell hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 32nd at 6 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 4 under; and Harris English, Marc Leishman, and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 1 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, McDowell's tee shot went 208 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, McDowell chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 3 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 ninth, McDowell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McDowell to 4 over for the round.

McDowell's tee shot went 248 yards to the fairway bunker and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th. This moved McDowell to 5 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 3 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 4 over for the round.