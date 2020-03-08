-
-
7-over 79 by Nick Taylor in final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 08, 2020
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Nick Taylor hit 6 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 56th at 11 over; Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 4th at 3 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 5th at 2 under.
Taylor got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 third, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Taylor got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 3 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 7 over for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Taylor's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.