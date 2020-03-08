-
Kevin Na shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kevin Na hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 44th at 7 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 3 under.
Na's tee shot went 250 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to even-par for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Na got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Na to 2 over for the round.
