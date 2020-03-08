-
-
Ian Poulter putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 final round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 08, 2020
Ian Poulter hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his round tied for 32nd at 6 over; Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 4th at 3 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 5th at 2 under.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Ian Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ian Poulter to 2 over for the round.
Poulter got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to 3 over for the round.
At the 370-yard par-4 13th, Poulter reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Poulter at even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Poulter hit his next to the green. He hit his second shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.