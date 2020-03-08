-
Zach Johnson shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
March 08, 2020
Highlights
Zach Johnson drains 41-foot birdie putt at Arnold PalmerIn the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Zach Johnson sinks a 41-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
Zach Johnson hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 33rd at 6 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 4 under; and Marc Leishman, Harris English, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 2 under.
Johnson tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.
