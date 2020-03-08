Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 49th at 9 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 4 under; and Marc Leishman is in 3rd at 2 under.

After a 250 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

After a 238 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 4 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 4 over for the round.

Sabbatini hit his tee shot 248 yards to the fairway bunker on the 400-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 5 over for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 7 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 6 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 5 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Sabbatini's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sabbatini to 7 over for the round.