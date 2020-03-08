Vaughn Taylor hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round in 67th at 14 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Danny Lee, Sungjae Im, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor tee shot went 196 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor hit his tee shot 287 yards to the fairway bunker on the 467-yard par-4 15th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Taylor to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Taylor's 85 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 7 over for the round.