Stewart Cink hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 48th at 9 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 3 under; and Harris English and Marc Leishman are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Cink got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Cink to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cink hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th. This moved Cink to 5 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 4 over for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 13th, Cink had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cink to 6 over for the round.

Cink hit his tee shot 277 yards to the fairway bunker on the 467-yard par-4 15th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Cink to 7 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 6 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Cink's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Cink chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 8 over for the round.