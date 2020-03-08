In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Brian Gay hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 62nd at 12 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Danny Lee, Sungjae Im, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Gay got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.

Gay tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Gay to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Gay's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

At the 400-yard par-4 10th, Gay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.

Gay's tee shot went 287 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th. This moved Gay to 4 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 5 over for the round.