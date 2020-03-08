In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Charley Hoffman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 13th at 2 over; Sungjae Im and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 3rd at 2 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 1 under.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Hoffman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

Hoffman his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoffman hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

Hoffman hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.