Steve Stricker hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Stricker finished his round tied for 45th at 8 over; Sungjae Im and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 4 under; Marc Leishman is in 3rd at 3 under; and Rory McIlroy and Harris English are tied for 4th at 2 under.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Stricker's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Stricker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stricker to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Stricker hit his 74 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stricker to 2 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Stricker's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Stricker got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 4 over for the round.