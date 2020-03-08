In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Davis Love III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Love III finished his round in 66th at 13 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 5 under; Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Harris English is in 5th at 3 under.

Love III hit his third shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 first. This moved Love III to 2 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Love III chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Love III to 3 over for the round.

Love III got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 4 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Love III got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Love III to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Love III's 185 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to 7 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Love III's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Love III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 7 over for the round.

Love III missed the green on his first shot on the 221-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Love III to 6 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Love III got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Love III to 8 over for the round.